Laurelville Retreat Center offers free concert July 28

Laurelville Retreat Center will host a free a cappella concert by New Song 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the Meetinghouse.
This special nine-member music ministry group from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, is now in its 45th year, and will stop at Laurelville on its nine-state tour.
No registration is required.
Mary Kaufman, program director, said six of the nine students in the ensemble hail from Pennsylvania and all are chosen for the group based on “gifts in dramatic presentation, musical abilities, and commitment and passion to serve Jesus. Through music and drama, the singers convey the timeless words of the Gospel in a contemporary and dynamic way.”
New Song’s Psalm selections attempt to show the wide range of emotion and praise found in the book of Psalms. While uncommon in today’s churches, Psalm singing was the historic practice for most Presbyterian, Reformed, Baptist and Congregational churches for many generations.
The group has released several albums of its inspirational music. Learn more or listen to their music at www.geneva.edu/newsong.
Laurelville is a 600-acre year-round retreat center located at 941 Laurelville Lane in Mount Pleasant Township.
For further details, send an email to mary@laurelville.org or visit www.laurelville.org.
