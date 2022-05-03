There is still time to register your child or grandchild for summer camps at Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant Township.
Mary Kaufman, program director, explained that day camps are a weeklong adventure for ages 5-12, and each child may attend up to two weeks from June 20 through Aug. 5. Cost is $130 per child, per week.
Overnight camps are as follows: Mini-Camp (ages 6-8) June 15-17, $185; Explorers (ages 8-10) June 19-24, $290; Navigators (ages 9-11) June 26-July 1, $290; Discoverers (ages 11-13) July 3-8, $290; Seekers (ages 12-14) July 10-15, $290, and Disciples (ages 14-17) July 17-22, $325.
For more information or to register, visit laurelville.org or call 724-423-2056 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Kaufman added, "Pre-registration is required for both day and overnight camps, and spaces are limited. Financial assistance scholarships are available on the website. All camps emphasize adventure, outdoor recreation, Bible lessons and traditional camp activities like hiking, giant slip and slide, swimming and crafts."
