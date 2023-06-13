The Laurel Harmony Chorus, a Greensburg-based chapter of the nonprofit Sweet Adelines International, is seeking new members and holding an Open House for interested women of all ages and voice ranges 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
Laurel Harmony spokeswoman Diane Roote noted, “The Open House will be hosted at our rehearsal location: Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, (lower level, side door). Singing with guest participation, Q and A, and socializing/refreshments are planned.
“If you have questions or can’t make the June 15 date, call 878-295-1142 or email LaurelHarmonyChorus@gmail.com.”
