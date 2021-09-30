Latrobe UPC Fall Festival Saturday

Lucy Levay is showing off the 120-plus quarts of frozen soup, consisting of at least 11 varieties, that will be available for sale at the festival.

 Submitted photo

The Fall Festival will be underway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St.

The organizers promise “something for everyone: Flea market, RADA knives, silent auction, baked goods, frozen homemade soups, apple dumplings, and fry pies (apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, lemon and black raspberry). Lunch will be available.

“Don’t miss out on our homemade halushki.

“We are taking orders for Amish-made apple dumplings and fry pies. You can pick up your orders during the Fall Festival hours.

“Each dumpling is $4. Fry pies are $3. Contact us today at 724-539-8881.”

The Rev. John Simpson, interim pastor, welcomes the public to attend.

