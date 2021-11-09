Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club invites the public to the annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market on 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Admission is free.
Club membership chair Angela Apple invites everyone to “shop local vendors and artisans for handmade creations, wood products, fairy gardens, children’s books, African violets, jewelry, kitchen items, cosmetics and skincare, dog treats, rhinestone products, mugs, natural cleaning products, cocoa bombs and more!”
Vendors participating include Brindle Patch Crafts, The Lucky Dog Biscuit Co., Mary Kay, Eclectique, Avon, Alice’s Gems, Glitter Me, Norwex, Bedeck Floral Designs Home Décor, Lynwilly Books, Angela’s Angels, Tastefully Simple, Doolittle’s Pet Services, Paparazzi, Distracted Artisan, Color Street, Pleasant Lane Farms, Kopko Creations, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Lemongrass Spa, Scents by Stacy, Blended and Brewed, and more.
Food will be available for purchase provided by American Legion Post 515.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.