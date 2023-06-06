Latrobe Business and Professional Women speaker series to continue

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome guest speaker Amy Franz, regional vice president, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, to the club's June meeting.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple noted in an email Sunday evening, "Amy brings more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to her role as regional vice president at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties. In this role she leads and mobilizes the business community and organizations to help local people in need measurably improve their lives, creating long lasting change for the betterment of our community."
Amy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She and her husband reside in Wexford and have two children. She is active in her community and serves as the president of the school district’s chapter of PAGE (Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education).
Apple added, "Join us on Thursday, June 15, at Giannilli's II on Route 30 in Unity Township. RSVP by June 8 at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
"Learn more about Latrobe BPW www.latrobebpw.org. Like us on Facebook!"
