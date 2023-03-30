Latrobe BPW's April speaker to focus on organ donation

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome Allison Nespoli, RN, BSN and transplant coordinator for UPMC Children’s Hospital, to the club’s April meeting.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple explained in an email to Lifestyles, “April is National Donate Life Month. Choosing to be an organ and tissue donor is an important decision. Every 19 minutes someone in Pennsylvania is told they need a life-saving transplant. With more than 7,500 patients currently on the transplant waiting list, the need for donors is critical*. Registering to be an organ donor has the potential to save many lives. Pennsylvania currently nearly 5 million registered donors. Learn more about the importance of organ donation at our monthly meeting. Join us on Thursday, April 20, at Giannillis’ II on Route 30 in Unity Township.”
She requests an RSVP by April 13 at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
*Source: Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
