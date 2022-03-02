Latrobe BPW welcomes back its annual Spring Tea Scholarship and Community Philanthropy Fundraiser this year! After a virtual event in 2020, and a hiatus in 2021, Latrobe BPW is excited to host the 17th annual Spring Tea on Saturday, March 26, at Marian Hall in Crabtree.
According to public relations chair Nicole Purnell, tickets are $30 and include a catered lunch. Doors open at 11 a.m. Entertainment, raffle baskets, special raffles and a 50/50 drawing will take place.
Tickets are open to the public, and proceeds benefit Latrobe BPW’s Scholarship Program for Greater Latrobe and Derry Area high school seniors as well as help to fund many of the Latrobe club’s community philanthropic measures. Examples include Girls on the Run, Salvation Army Project Bundle Up, donations to local libraries, fire departments, food pantries, YWCA, Blackburn Center and many more.
Ticketing information can be found at www.latrobebpw.org
SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
• Latrobe BPW offers two $1,000 scholarships to area students continuing their education at an institution of higher learning.
To qualify, students “must be a high school senior, must reside in the Greater Latrobe/Derry Area school districts and must have been accepted to a post-secondary school or program.” Application deadline is March 31, 2022. Applications online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207
• BPW/PA Foundation awards up to three $2,500 scholarships each semester. Scholarships are available to any student (male or female, members and non-members) with a completed application. Applications will be scored based on “need, grades and recommendations.” Application deadline for the fall 2022 semester is May 1. Application is available online at www.bpwpa.wildapricot.org
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
