Latrobe BPW to welcome WCD watershed program manager

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome guest speaker Chelsea Walker, watershed program manager with the Westmoreland Conservation District, to the club’s monthly meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, at Giannilli’s II on Route 30 in Unity Township.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple added in her email release that RSVP is requested by Thursday, Sept. 14, at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook!
