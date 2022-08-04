Latrobe BPW to kick off 2022-23 club year Aug. 21

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will kick off their club year Sunday, Aug. 21, with a presentation on the BPW/PA state project, Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor.
Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor’s mission is to provide “rehabilitation through non-medicinal therapies by training service canines for veterans suffering from PTS (Post-Traumatic Stress), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and Physical Disabilities.” TOV provides struggling veterans with trained companions who aid and assist in their daily routines, improving the quality of life.
According to Tracy Grace, club president, the Latrobe BPW theme for 2022-23 is “Inspire Ourselves and Others to Do Good Things Every Day.” BPW is known for “giving back to our community, supporting our neighboring businesses, and encouraging our fellow sisters. ‘Do Good Things’ was partly inspired by the BPW/PA state project Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor.”
Angela Apple, public relations co-chair, explained, “Latrobe BPW was founded in 1929 and is the largest local club in Pennsylvania with 100-plus members. We work on mentoring, scholarships, philanthropy, educational, networking and community projects in the Latrobe/Derry areas. BPW is a network of women from all walks of life, coming together for friendships, business contacts, personal growth, and to support women’s equality in the workplace. Whether you work full-time, part-time or are retired, Latrobe BPW welcomes you.”
Join members 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township, to learn more about Tails of Valor and Latrobe BPW.
RSVP by Aug. 11 by emailing latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com or scan QR code.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Follow it on Facebook!
(0) comments
