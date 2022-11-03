Latrobe Business and Professional Women will host their annual Jingle & Mingle Shopping Night 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Angela Apple, public relations co-chair for Latrobe BPW, said the event is “a favorite of members offering an opportunity to socialize and shop supporting local and BPW member businesses. Food will be available for purchase from the American Legion.”
Participating businesses include Alice’s Apples & Treats, Angela’s Angels Candy, Bedeck Florals and Home Décor, Krafts by Kish, My Sister & I, Dana Lyn Creations, Mary Kay, Color Street, Dee’s Homemade Crafts, Lemongrass, Brindle Patch Crafts, Send Out Cards, Mugs & More, Wigs ‘n More, Tastefully Simple, The Lucky Dog Biscuit Company, Eclectique, Sew Flakes, Your Story Charmed, Daisy Acres, Pampered Chef, Lynwilly Books, Scents by Stacy, Paparazzi, Avon, Fairy Gardens and children’s books by author Faerie Grace, homemade crafts and more.
The event is open to the public and is free to attend.
What can BPW do for you? Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
