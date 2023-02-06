Latrobe BPW to host hospice liaison Feb. 16

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome Tina Capatch of Suncrest Hospice as guest speaker for the February meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Feb.16, at Giannilli’s II in Unity Township.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple explained in an email, “Tina has been a hospice liaison for 30 years. She is likely one of the most important people in the lives of those she cares for providing important information for patients nearing the end of life. She provides a resource to get the most help that someone can get without a charge to them during a time when they need it most. She works with hospitals, facilities and physicians to deliver the care needed, no matter where they call home. Tina is part of the Suncrest Hospice family that covers Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington counties and parts of Butler County.
"Join us on Thursday, Feb. 16. RSVP by Feb. 9 at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
“Learn more about Latrobe BPW www.latrobebpw.org. Like us on Facebook!”
