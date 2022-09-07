Latrobe BPW to focus on Costumes for Courage

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at their next club meeting scheduled for Sept. 15 at Giannilli’s II in Unity Township.
Courtney Durante, co-founder and executive director of Costumes for Courage, will share information on the nonprofit organization as part of Latrobe BPW’s Do Good Things Speaker Series.
Angela Apple, Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair, explained Costumes for Courage “provides costumes to children receiving chemotherapy treatment or facing significant medical challenges to give them strength and courage to get through whatever challenges they are facing.” Costumes for Courage was inspired by Courtney’s daughter Lilli, who wore a different princess costume to each of her 52 chemotherapy treatments for a brain tumor.
Guests are encouraged to wear gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness. Costume donations will be accepted at the meeting.
Join club members 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township.
RSVP is requested by Thursday, Sept. 8, at https://forms.gle/6qWqLTaJ6EoLegjh8
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.