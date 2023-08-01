Latrobe BPW to focus on Alzheimer's topics Aug. 17

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome guest speaker Natalie Boyanovsky from the Alzheimer’s Association at the club’s August meeting.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple added in an email release, “Natalie will be sharing information on care and support resources for families with loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. She will also share information on the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Westmoreland County on Sept. 16.”
Join Latrobe BPW members and guests on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Giannillis’ II on Route 30 in Unity Township. RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 10, at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.