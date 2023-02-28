Latrobe BPW to celebrate Women's History Month

Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome Shirley McMarlin, Tribune-Review staff writer, as guest speaker for the March meeting celebrating Women’s History Month.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple explained in an email, “Women’s History Month is celebrated each March and highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.’ This timely theme honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art and news, pursuing truth and reflecting society decade after decade.”
McMarlin holds a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from Northern Michigan and a master’s in English from Michigan State University. She started her career as a copy editor with the Orange Leader in Orange, Texas. She has been with the Tribune-Review since 2003 and covers social events in the weekly Out & About column as well as stories on the arts, entertainment, food, home and personal interest topics.
Join members on Thursday, March 16, at Giannillis’ II on Route 30 in Unity Township.
RSVP is requested by Thursday, March 9, at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
To learn more about Latrobe BPW, visit www.latrobebpw.org.
