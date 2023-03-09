Latrobe Business and Professional Women offers three $1,000 scholarships to area students continuing their education at an institution of higher learning.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple explained in an email: “To qualify, students must be a high school senior, must reside in the Latrobe/Derry area and must have been accepted to a post-secondary school or program. Application deadline is March 15, 2023.”
Applications are available online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207
Meanwhile, BPWPA Foundation awards up to three $2,500 scholarships each semester. Scholarships are available to “any student (male or female, members and non-members) with a completed application. Applications will be scored based on need, grades and recommendations. Application deadline for the fall semester is May 1, 2023.”
Applications for BPWPA Foundation scholarships are obtainable online at www.bpwpa.wildapricot.org
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Follow the club on Facebook!
