Latrobe Business and Professional Women over the weekend announced the recipients of the Woman of the Year and New Member of the Year awards for 2022-23.
• The Woman of the Year is awarded to “the member whose contribution impacts the advancement of Latrobe BPW – To elevate standards, promote interest, develop cooperation and extend opportunities among all business and professional women,” according to Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple.
“This year’s recipient is Barbara Baldwin. Since joining Latrobe BPW in May of 2016, she has been an active and participating member. Barbara serves on both the Latrobe BPW and the District 3 BPW boards of directors as recording secretary. She has also been an active member of the membership and dinner committees as well as the Spring Tea and National Business Women’s Week committees and has brought new members to the organization. Barbara embodies the goals and mission of BPW in her business career. She works and promotes other women-owned small businesses. She hires and encourages other women in her industry to succeed and cheers on the successes of other BPW members. She assisted her daughter-in-law in opening her own small business, Jess B Bakes in Manor. Barbara and husband Charlie are the owners of Colour Magic Paint and Decorating located in Greensburg. Barbara and Charlie along with their adult children Tim and Darryl relocated to Greensburg in 2000 from South Africa. She has fully embraced her American life and became an official citizen in 2015.”
• The New Member of the Year is awarded to “the member of less than two years who is active in supporting local goals and projects, participates in club activities and promotes BPW by bringing new members to the group. The recipient of the 2022-23 New Member of the Year is Stacy Lemmon. Stacy has been a member of Latrobe BPW for just a few months, but in that time, she has jumped in with both feet. A valued member of the Latrobe BPW board of directors, Stacy serves as Student of the Month and Scholarship chair and is an active participant in local club outreach such as Project Bundle Up. Stacy is a nurse practitioner, Carlow BSN, master’s degree Wheeling Jesuit, FNP (family nurse practitioner). She is active in the community and is dedicated to supporting women’s health initiatives as well as their personal well-being. She works in coordination with the food bank to supply not just food, but health services as well. Stacy enjoys her membership in BPW and says she ‘joined BPW to be with forward-thinking and supportive women to make a positive and far-reaching impact on our community.’”
Apple added, “Congratulations to these amazing women! You can meet Barbara and Stacy at our next meeting on April 20. To attend the meeting, contact our dinner committee at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com. Learn more about Latrobe BPW www.latrobebpw.org. Like us on Facebook!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.