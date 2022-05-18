Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club this week announced its April and May Student of the Month recipients.
Club spokeswoman Nicole Purnell explained, “Each month, Latrobe BPW receives nominations from both Greater Latrobe and Derry Area high schools of exemplary students in a certain area of study. We are honored to congratulate our April and May recipients: Emma Huber, Delaney Quinn, Charlene Manuel and Autumn Pavlik.”
APRIL
• Quinn is a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School and is involved in Key Club, LINK Crew, Spanish National Honor Society and National Honor Society. She is currently employed at Laurel Nursery Garden Center and plans to do a summer internship for Westmoreland County Airport Authority at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. In the fall, she will attend St. Francis University in the Shields School of Business with a major in accounting.
• Huber is a senior at Derry Area. Her activities include being a part of the girls cross-country and track teams along with the National Business Honor Society and FFA. Her interests are running, volunteer work, and sports. Emma plans to attend Westmoreland Community Community College and major in business.
MAY
• Pavlik is a senior at Greater Latrobe and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s Cosmetology program. She is president of the National Technical Honors Society at EWCTC as well as a member and competitor of SkillsUSA. At Greater Latrobe, Autumn is a member of the National Honor Society and the Greater Latrobe clay target team, where she has lettered three years. Autumn is currently employed as a hair stylist at B&B Beauty Bar in Youngstown, where she has been working for the past three years. She is currently enrolled for the fall semester at Westmoreland County Community College, majoring in business entrepreneurship, with the goal of opening her own salon. In her free time, Autumn enjoys hunting and competing in shooting sports through 4-H and Junior Olympic Archery Development.
• Manuel, a senior at Derry Area, has also been attending Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center for three years in the Computer Engineering and Cybersecurity programs. In school, her activities include WIRC, yearbook, National Technical Honor Society, SkillsUSA, Pit Band, Pep Band, Marching Band and Woodwind Ensemble. Over the summer, Charlene did a PIC Internship through the Derry Area School District IT department and has continued to volunteer through the Cooperative Education program at EWCTC. In the fall Charlene will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in computer science/cybersecurity and minoring in criminology.
Purnell added, “Congratulations to these amazing women and best wishes on a successful future pursuing their passions!”
Latrobe BPW’s monthly dinner meetings are held 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township. Learn more about the club at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
