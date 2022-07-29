Latrobe Art Center to host Oil Painting Demo with Stephen Haynes

Latrobe Art Center is still accepting registrations for the Oil Painting Demo with Stephen Haynes to be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Participants will learn new oil painting techniques and skills in a demonstration by the plein air artist.
Haynes is a multi-disciplinary artist and plein air painter currently living in Irwin. A lifelong artist, Haynes grew up amidst the beaches and cities of Southern California, surfing, skateboarding, playing in punk bands, and creating flyers and T-shirts for the same. Summers were spent in rural West Virginia where the artist rode bikes and fish in mountain streams. This dual upbringing gave the artist an appreciation for things old and new, a love of the natural world and a sense of rebellion.
Showing his work publicly for more than 20 years, Haynes has tried his hand at most art forms at one time or another. In his current work, the artist uses vibrant oil colors, mixed on the canvas, to convey light, shadow and form through thick impasto brushwork, evoking movement and abstract qualities.
Haynes holds an associate degree in graphic communications from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and was art director between 2011 and 2020 for Rotating Mass Media, publisher of Dirt Rag and Bicycle Times magazines. Haynes is a signature member of the American Impressionist Society, and his work can be found in a number of private collections. The artist competes in some of the most prestigious plein air competitions in the country and is represented by the Trippe Gallery in Easton, Maryland.
Registration for the demonstration is required; call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
Registered attendees must be paid in full to secure a spot in the class.
