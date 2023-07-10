The Latrobe Area Historical Society will present its third monthly program of the summer on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.
LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained in an email, “’First Ward Revisited’ was completely updated last year and has proved to be a favorite. With its strong ethnic identity and its early role in Latrobe’s industry, First Ward holds a unique place in the history of our community.”
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. each day. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served following the program.
The historical society is located at 416 Weldon St. in Latrobe. There is some on-street parking available, and visitors may also use the parking lot of Kelly, Sparber and White on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
