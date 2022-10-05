On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, the Latrobe Area Historical Society will present a program titled “Sixth Ward Revisited.”
Mary Lou Townsend, LAHS president, said, “This completes the society’s look back at the formation and development of Latrobe’s six wards. Each ward has had its unique features, and Sixth Ward is no exception.
“Though it was one of the latest areas to be annexed to Latrobe, its earliest residents played important roles in the history of our city and our county.”
The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. and lasts approximately an hour. The program is free, but donations are welcome. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
On Saturday only, visitors may use the parking lot at Kelly, Sparber and White at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets. On Friday, parking will be available on the street.
