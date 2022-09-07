On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, the Latrobe Area Historical Society will present the next in its series of programs on the history of Latrobe’s wards.
LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained, “’Fourth and Fifth Wards Revisited’ recounts the history of our town’s south side from when it was still part of Derry Township. The program also highlights the industrial, educational and recreational growth in the area as well as the ethnic groups who made their homes there.
“The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. Refreshments will be served following the program. Admission is free, but donations are welcome!
“Parking is available on-street and at nearby public lots. On Saturday only visitors may park at Kelly Sparber and White on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.