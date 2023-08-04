The Latrobe Area Historical Society is combining two celebrations on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, and the public is invited.
“We are celebrating our 50th birthday, and we are premiering our latest slide presentation, ‘School Days,’” LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained in an email release this week.
She added, “Our society was founded in 1973 by concerned citizens who wanted to preserve the rich history of our town and of Unity Township. Because of their hard work and dedication, we have the museum and auditorium we have today at 416 Weldon St.
“The latest show features the history of education in our community. We want to salute those dedicated teachers, school board members, and citizens who have helped us progress from one-room school houses to the modern buildings we have today. They have gone from teaching just the three R’s to preparing students to enter a very technical world.
“We have photos, records and artifacts to help you learn about the schools, teachers and students from the 1830s until today. Come and relive your own school days. You may even see yourself or your parents in our pictures.
“Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m. both days. Parking is on the street or at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets at Kelly, Sparber & White & Associates. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome. Come and help us celebrate our birthday and have some cake!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.