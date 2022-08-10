On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, the Latrobe Area Historical Society will present a program titled “Second and Third Wards Revisited” at the LAHS headquarters, 416 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Mary Lou Townsend, president of the historical society, said, “This is a new program looking back at the history of the heart of the town, from the formation of the wards to the present time. It will feature early businessmen, the changing business and residential areas, and the gradual expansion of the town as new areas were annexed.”
The doors will open at 9 a.m., and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will last approximately one hour.
On Friday, parking is available on-street or at nearby public parking lots. On Saturday only, visitors may also park at Kelly, Sparber and White on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
Following the program, refreshments will be served.
The program is free, but donations are appreciated.
