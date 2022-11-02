On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, the Latrobe Area Historical Society, 416 Weldon St., will present “Homefront: Latrobe During World War II,” its last program for this year.
LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained, “This program honors Latrobe’s efforts at home as well as on the battlefronts as our nation fought against tyranny. It is not a new program, but its message is one that we feel is important as we celebrate Veterans Day this month.”
The program begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts approximately 45 minutes. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served after the program.
On Saturday only, parking will be available at the accounting office of Kelly, Sparber and White.
On Friday there is on-street parking only.
Townsend added, “We so appreciate your help throughout the year in letting the community know about our events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.