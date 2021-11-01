The Latrobe Area Historical Society will conclude its 2021 Weekend Matinee Program on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6. This slide presentation is “Honoring Our Veterans.”
LAHS Secretary Connie Marucco said, “Veterans Day is the day we set aside to honor all those who served in time of war or peace. Our local young men and women, down through the decades, have joined the ranks of the military in all branches, and they made Latrobe proud by their sacrifice and dedication.
“This program begins with the veterans from the French and Indian War and continues through the War on Terror. Members of the military leave their families and hometowns to serve our country. They become members of their military family, and they form friendships that can last a lifetime. As we were preparing this program we discovered stories of incredible courage, endurance and sacrifice. We invite you to come and hear some of these stories and help us honor these veterans.”
The programs will be presented Friday and Saturday mornings, Nov. 5 and 6. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m. As always admission is free, and donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served.
Parking is on the street on Friday, but is available Saturday at LAHS friends Kelly, Sparber & White on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
Marucco added, “MASKS ARE MANDATORY.”
