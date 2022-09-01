Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will resume various fund-raising activities that have been on hiatus over the past two years.
LAHAS will hold an In Design Jewelry Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township. The event will take place in the lobby, and participants are asked to abide by the masking policy in effect for Excela Health facilities.
Merchandise includes jewelry priced at $6 as well as designer handbags, electronics and more. Proceeds benefit auxiliary projects in support of Excela Health.
