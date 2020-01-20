With Valentine’s Day at hand, Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will offer shoppers two options for expressing love and admiration during fundraising sales 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
Spa 309 provides jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, handbags and more in its collection. Dorothy’s Candies will satisfy the chocolate lover’s sweet tooth with a variety of hand-dipped specialties and boxed assortments.
Proceeds from both sales benefit auxiliary projects in support of Excela Health. Cash, check, credit card and payroll deduction for Excela Health employees are accepted.
