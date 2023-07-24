Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host its third Golf Outing Saturday, Aug. 19, at Glengarry Golf Links, 168 Lentz Road, off Route 982, Unity Township.
The $95 cost per player includes greens fees and cart, small bucket of range balls, snacks and dinner. Event day activities include skills games, raffles, Corn Hole Challenge and Mulligan for an additional fee. Team prizes awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Sponsorships range from $50 to $2,500 with proceeds supporting projects benefiting Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital. Event-day check-in begins at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start.
Registration is requested by Tuesday, Aug. 1, via check made payable to LAHAS and mailed to Jan Mills, 120 Club Manor Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
For other information, contact Mills at 724-433-9601.
