With Easter just around the corner, it’s time to select sweet delights for the baskets. Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society has partnered with Dorothy’s Candies of White Oak for a Chocolate Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, main floor corridor.
Novelties and traditional boxed assortments as well as individual pieces will be available for purchase. All chocolates are hand-dipped.
The chocolatier, in business for nearly 75 years, ships more than 75,000 pounds of boxed chocolates across the United States and beyond each year.
Cash, check, credit card and payroll deduction for Excela Health employees will be accepted.
Proceeds from the sale benefit auxiliary projects in support of Excela Health and Latrobe Hospital.
* * *
