Derry First United Methodist Church will host its monthly Ladies’ Luncheon at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217. Spokeswoman Teri Sauers invites women to “join us for great food and great conversation. This is a free lunch. We hope to see you there.”
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
