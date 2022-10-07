Derry First United Methodist Church, Route 217 and North Ligonier Street, will host the following:
• Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Cost is $12. The menu includes stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, applesauce, rolls and homemade dessert. Reserve your dinner by calling 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last day to reserve a dinner is Oct. 26.
• Monthly Ladies Luncheon at noon Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teri Sauers, administrative assistant at the 311 N. Ligonier St. church, added, “Join us for great food and great conversation. This is a free lunch. We hope to see you there.”
