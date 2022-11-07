Derry First United Methodist Church’s November Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the 311 N. Ligonier St./Route 217 church.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant, said, “This is a free lunch. Please join us for good food and great conversation. We hope to see you there!”
