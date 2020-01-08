The Derry First United Methodist Church will host its monthly Ladies’ Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217.
Church spokeswoman Teri Sauers said, “Join us for good food and good conversation. As always, this is a free lunch.”
* * *
