Ladies Aid Society of the Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold its Flea Mart from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22, at the church property, Route 982 across from the Derry Township Municipal Building.
Society spokeswoman Maureen Cackowski added in her email release, “Refreshments will be available for purchase as well as a bake sale. Please no early birds.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email address society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
