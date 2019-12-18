The Ladies’ Aid Society of the Bradenville United Methodist Church will have its annual Christmas party 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Sharky’s Café, Unity Township.
Spokeswoman Maureen Cackowski said, “Ladies are asked to bring a $5 gift to exchange.”
* * *
