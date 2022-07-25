To the Lifestyles Editor:
Thank you for taking care of this space throughout the pandemic challenges. It was a great relief to us to know this resource was still available to our charity-driven organization when we decided to hold our first major fundraiser since returning to in-person meetings, our Salad Bar Party in June.
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Ladies Auxiliary would like to thank all who attended, or contributed in any way.
KVSLA is holding its July meeting on Monday, July 25, in the club social hall. Any members who can come early (6 p.m.) to help prepare corn for the meal will be greatly appreciated. Pork roast is being provided by Jennifer, and Connie and Geneann will head corn husking. Bring $1 wrapped bingo gift and bring in canned goods for food bank. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Thank you,
Jennifer Springer
Vice President, KVSLA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.