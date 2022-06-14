The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
The program will be “Stretchy Bind Offs.”
Vice President Lorraine Hoffman said, “Guest and new members are welcome.”
For other information, call 724-836-6323.
