The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
The program will be “Introduction of the Twisted Rib Stitch and the Reverse Stockinette Chevron Stitch.”
Lorraine Hoffman, vice president, said guests and new members are welcome.
For further information, call 724-836-6323.
* * *
