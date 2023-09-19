Lorraine Hoffman, GDKG vice president, reminds members who live in the Latrobe area that the Golden Dome Knitting Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
She added, “Our program will be a type of grafting of knit pieces. Please bring any projects you have finished or are currently working on for the Show and Share portion of the meeting, and any items you have completed for our various charities. Guests and new members are always welcome.”
For further information, call Lorraine at 724-836-6323.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
