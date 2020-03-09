The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg. The program will be “Making an I-Cord.” Guests and new members are welcome, announced Lorraine Hoffman, vice president. Questions? Call 724-836-6323.
