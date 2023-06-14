The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Lorraine Hoffman, guild vice president, explained in an email, “Our program will be a demonstration of Mitered Knitting (also know as Modular Knitting). This is a very interesting technique. It looks unusual because it changes direction in the middle and can be used for dishcloths, scarves, ponchos and anything where unique color and design are needed.
“Guests and new members are welcome. For more information, call 724-836-6323.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.