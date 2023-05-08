The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Lorraine Hoffman, vice president, announced in an email, “Our program will be a demonstration of knitting in the round with two circular needles, which can be used instead of double point needles ... especially good for shaping the crown of knitted hats. Members will also show projects that they have completed or are working on.
“Our membership has a wide range of skill levels, and guests and new members are always welcome.”
For more information, call 724-836-6323.
