The Ladies Auxiliary to the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman”s Association will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the club social hall.
The officers will host the luncheon. The 2023 yearly activities sheets will be passed out, and there will be “some discussion on those as needed,” according to Jennifer Springer, KVSLA vice president.
She added, “Membership dues ($5) will be collected at this time. Plastic recycling is still being collected, and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone! New members interested in joining are welcome to attend.”
* * *
