The next meeting for Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Ladies Auxiliary will be held Monday, Nov. 28.
“The official meeting will start at 7 p.m. with a covered-dish meal provided by members Pat A. through Connie M. and desserts by Judy and Sue and meeting immediately following in the KVS social hall,” announced Jennifer Springer, auxiliary vice president. “We will be decorating the club hall prior to and after the meeting for Christmas. An election for officers for 2023 will be held.”
Meanwhile, the Christmas party is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6; this year’s chairlady, Judy Henigin, has made arrangements with Long’s Catering.
Members are reminded to bring any plastics for the Trex bench plastic recycling challenge for Charlene to collect or their weight donated.
* * *
