Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Ladies’ Auxiliary held its first meeting since February 2020 on Sept. 27, 2021, when a light dinner of sauerkraut, hot dogs and sides was provided by the officers. Plans were discussed for future meetings as long as health directors deem it safe again.
KVSLA met again on Oct. 25, having pizza, salad and dessert along with its bar bingo activity. A new member was approved. Discussion about a Tuesday, Dec. 7, Christmas banquet was held, and a signup sheet was passed around.
The auxiliary’s next official meeting will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, with a light meal of submarine sandwiches and dessert immediately following in the KVS social hall. Members will be decorating the club hall for Christmas prior to and after the business session, when an election of officers will be held.
Members are asked to send any address or phone number changes to KVSLA Vice President Jennifer Springer, P.O. Box 1088, Latrobe, PA 15650, or call her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.