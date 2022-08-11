Kenny G’s The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2022 coming to area

Grammy-winning saxophon-ist and composer Kenny G this week announced a limited engagement holiday tour that will kick off Dec. 7 at Newark, Ohio’s historic Midland Theatre and will conclude in Binghamton, New York, Dec. 17. Among his other stops is Dec. 14 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
A reprise of last year’s successful outing, the show features a mix of holiday hits and fan favorites infused with Kenny G’s captivating and distinctive blend of R&B, pop, Latin and jazz.
A full list of dates is below. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. EDT. For updates and ticket information, go to www.kennyg.com.
“The wonderful holiday melodies are timeless, and we can’t wait to perform them for everyone this holiday season,” said Kenny.
The tour comes on the heels of Kenny G’s 19th studio album, “New Standards,” and the widely heralded HBO documentary “Listening to Kenny G.” Over a career that spans four decades, Kenny G has become “the most successful instrumental artist of the modern age” and has racked up an enviable list of accomplishments that includes more than 75 million albums sold, more than 1.5 billion global streams, seven Top 40-charting singles, 17 Grammy nominations, and collaborations with an array of artists including Aretha Franklin, Katy Perry, Frank Sinatra, Kanye West and The Weeknd.
Kenny G The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2022 includes the following:
* Tickets go on sale Aug. 12;
** Tickets go on sale Aug. 19.
Dec. 7 Newark, Ohio — Midland Theatre**
Dec. 8 Erie — Warner Theatre*
Dec. 9 Charles Town, West Virginia — Hollywood Casino*
Dec. 10 Philadelphia — Rivers Casino**
Dec. 11 New Brunswick, New Jersey — State Theatre*
Dec. 13 Ridgefield, Connecticut — Ridgefield Playhouse*
Dec. 14 Greensburg — The Palace Theatre**
Dec. 15 Westbury, New York — NYCB Theatre*
Dec. 16 Lexington, Massachusetts — Isaac Harris Cary Memorial**
Dec. 17 Binghamton, New York — Broome County Forum Theatre.*
