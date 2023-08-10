In what has become an annual tradition, internationally acclaimed, Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Kenny G has announced the third consecutive Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour will kick off Dec. 1 in Westbury, New York, and make its way to 14 cities across the United States, including one in southwestern Pennsylvania.
According to an email release received this week, fans can expect to hear beloved holiday classics and fan favorites from throughout Kenny G’s extensive catalog of hits, served up with his “trademark blend of soulful and sophisticated pop, jazz, R&B, and Latin music.”
Venue pre-sales began Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. local time. For updates and ticket information, go to www.kennyg.com.
“Performing live is the best part of all the things I do musically, and I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to perform live for incredible audiences all over the world for many, many years,” said Kenny in the email. “Our annual holiday shows have come to mean so much to me and my band. We truly look forward to playing these classic melodies and sharing the joy of the season with you all.”
Over a career that spans five decades and 19 studio albums, Kenny G has become “the most successful instrumental artist of the modern age and has racked up an enviable list of accomplishments that includes more than 75 million albums sold, more than 1.5 billion global streams, seven Top 40-charting singles, 17 Grammy nominations, and collaborations with a remarkable array of artists, including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Katy Perry, Smokey Robinson, Frank Sinatra, Kanye West and The Weeknd.”
Kenny G has both the best-selling instrumental album of all time with “Breathless,” and the best-selling instrumental Christmas album of all time with “Miracles: The Holiday Album.”
Kenny G’s Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2023 will offer “a night filled with festive spirit and contemporary classics” at these locations:
Dec. 1 Westbury, New York – NYCB Theatre;
Dec. 2 Mashantucket, Connecticut — Foxwoods Resort Casino: Premier Theater;
Dec. 3 Nashua, New Hampshire — Nashua Center for the Arts;
Dec. 4 Englewood, New Jersey — Bergen Performing Arts Center;
Tuesday, Dec. 5, Munhall, Allegheny County — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall;
Dec. 7 Wheeling, West Virginia — Capitol Theatre;
Dec. 8 Shipshewana, Indiana — Blue Gate Performing Arts Center;
Dec. 9 Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan — Kewadin Casinos: DreamMakers Theater;
Dec. 10 Mount Pleasant, Michigan — Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort;
Dec. 12 Lafayette, Indiana — Long Center PAC;
Dec. 13 St. Louis, Missouri — Factory at The District;
Dec. 14 St. Charles, Illinois — Arcada Theater;
Dec. 15 Tiffin, Ohio — The Ritz Theatre, and
Dec. 16 Lawrenceburg, Indiana — Hollywood Casino.
