Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22, according to Jim Palek.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.