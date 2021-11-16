Kelly Strayhorn Theater announced the return of “Suite Life,” the 14th annual celebration of the theater’s namesakes, Gene Kelly and Billy Strayhorn, on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the East Liberty theater.
“As young artists, Kelly and Strayhorn likely visited the Regent Theatre, now the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, taking in films that would later impact the trajectory of their careers. Celebrating these two Pittsburgh legends inside of the oldest nickelodeon in our city is an absolute treat. We are delighted to honor the legacies of Kelly and Strayhorn, together again, with ‘Suite Life,’” said Joseph Hall, executive director of KST.
Featuring a live band and vocalists, the “Suite Life” jazz concert has been curated this year by John Shannon, the musical curator of Con Alma, the Shadyside establishment recently named one of the Best Bars in America (2021) by Esquire Magazine as well as being credited for anchoring the Pittsburgh jazz scene in it’s rise to being considered a national hot spot again. The evening revisits historical footage of Strayhorn and Kelly’s early 20th-century Pittsburgh and highlights from their illustrious careers, underscored by Strayhorn’s toe-tapping repertoire and songs popularized by Kelly. The band features Scott Boni (sax), Leon Boykins (bass), John Shannon (guitar), Joe Sheehan (piano), Jason Washington Jr. (drums) and vocalists Anita Levels, Sierra Sellers, Caroline McMahon Shannon and Quinn Shannon.
In addition to the concert, “Suite Life” begins with a 6 p.m. VIP reception at Duolingo’s headquarters. The reception features appetizers and drinks catered by Con Alma and a live discussion with John Shannon, Thomas Wendt, musician and jazz historian, and Dr. Harry Clark, founder of Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School, moderated by Kendra J. Ross, Ph.D., and Head of Social Impact at Duolingo, exploring the resurgence of Pittsburgh’s jazz scene through the legacy of Strayhorn and Kelly. Proof of vaccine is required for both the VIP reception and concert. Tickets for both the VIP reception and the jazz concert are available online at kelly-strayhorn.org/suitelife or can be purchased in person at the event. Ticket tiers range from $25-$150.
